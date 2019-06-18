Source: White Sox to extend protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field to foul poles

White Sox

  • Guaranteed Rate Field will become the first Major League Baseball field to extend its protective netting all the way down to the foul poles, a sources says.

The White Sox and Illinois Sports Facilities Authority are planning to extend the protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field down the lines to the foul poles, according to a source.

Exact details will be announced later, but the changes will be made as soon as possible this season.

All 30 major-league teams extended netting to the ends of their dugouts before the 2018 season, but going beyond was left up to each individual team. No ballpark currently extends the netting all the way to the foul poles in the outfield corners.

Calls for more netting increased after a 4-year-old girl was struck by a foul ball off the bat of Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. at Minute Maid Park in Houston on May 29.

