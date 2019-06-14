Bummer giving Chicago White Sox bullpen needed boost

hello

Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann celebrates with relief pitcher Aaron Bummer after the White Sox defeated the New York Yankees 5-4 in a baseball game Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Chicago.

When dissecting the Chicago White Sox's marked improvement this season, the success of young players such as Lucas Giolito, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez have been correctly identified.

It's time to add another name to the list -- Aaron Bummer.

A 25-year-old lefty, Bummer has quietly emerged as the Sox's second-best relief pitcher behind closer Alex Colome.

"I trust my abilities," Bummer said. "I trust the work I put in. I trust the stuff I'm going out there and throwing. To me, it doesn't matter if it's first three outs, second three outs or last three outs."

Bummer got the final three outs in the Sox's 5-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday night, earning his first major-league save. Colome was unavailable after throwing 39 pitches against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

He's not moving into the closer's role, but it showed the confidence the Sox have in Bummer, who has a 1.37 ERA, 20 strikeouts and only 5 walks over 19⅔ innings.

In an addition to a fastball that is consistently 96-97 mph, Bummer throws a nasty sinker and hasn't allowed a home run this season.

"I'm going out with confidence in my sinker every time," he said. "I want to go out there. I know my sinker is the pitch I'm going to get ahead with, get even with and put away with. The other team knows that, too.

"It's mano a mano. I'm going to throw my best sinker and if you can hit it, you can hit it. I'm going to tip my cap to you."

Signing day:

The White Sox agreed to terms with 29 of their 40 draft picks from last week.

James Beard, an 18-year-old outfielder from Brookhaven, Mississippi, was the highest selection (fourth round) to sign.

First-round pick (No. 3 overall) Andrew Vaughn should be signing in the near future.

"I definitely want to play," Vaughn said. "All that stuff, we're going to handle it here coming soon. I'm just soaking in this day right now because I'm blown away and so humbled to be picked by the White Sox."

Minor matters:

Top pitching prospect Dylan Cease started for Class AAA Charlotte on Friday night and allowed 4 runs on 7 hits and 3 walks in 5 innings.

Over his last 3 starts, Cease has pitched 10⅔ innings and given up 11 runs on 15 hits and 8 walks.

Another promising pitching prospect, Jimmy Lambert, has been sidelined since June 4 with a strained right forearm. According to the Sox, he will be re-evaluated at a later date.

In 11 starts with Class AA Birmingham this season, Lambert is 3-4 with a 4.55 ERA.