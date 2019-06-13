Cougars eliminated from first-half playoff contention

The Kane County Cougars (33-33) saw their first-half playoff hopes vanish in a 7-6 loss to the Burlington Bees (38-29) on Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. In games decided by one run, the Cougars have lost four consecutive.

Burlington scored the first two runs of the night. A first inning RBI double by Harrison Wenson made it 2-0 Bees. The Cougars battled back in the fourth inning. Geraldo Perdomo's two-run homer tied the game. Tra Holmes handed the Cougars their first lead on an RBI single later in the inning.

The sixth inning produced a combined eight runs. Burlington scored five in the top of the frame. Tim Millard's two-run single pushed the Bees in front. Burlington added on with RBI knocks by Jordyn Adams, Kevin Maitan and Nonie Williams. The Cougars pieced together their own rally in the bottom of the inning, starting with Zac Almond's two-RBI double. Eduardo Diaz brought the game within one run on a sacrifice fly.

One run was the closest the Cougars would get. They stranded the bases loaded in the eighth inning.

Cougar starter Matt Tabor did not receive a decision, despite five innings of two-run ball. Wesley Rodriguez (2-1) suffered the loss. He blew his fifth save of the year and allowed five runs on four hits over 0.2 innings. Jose Soriano (5-5) received the win. He tossed four innings, allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits. Luke Lind (1) tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the save.

The Cougars play the final series of the first half over the weekend against Beloit, beginning with a 6:30 p.m. Friday.