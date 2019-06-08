Wolves lose Calder Cup Finals, but impressive set of players will be seen again

Members of the Wolves squad gather on the ice Saturday at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. The Charlotte Checkers beat the Wolves 5-3 in Game 5 to take the franchise's first Calder Cup. Courtesy of the Chicago Wolves

Before the Calder Cup Finals began, Wolves coach Rocky Thompson knew his team faced a formidable foe in the Charlotte Checkers.

After all, Charlotte won 51 games in the regular season, outscored its previous three playoff foes 55-30 and featured Alex Nedeljkovic, the AHL's Goaltender of the Year.

In the end, the Checkers proved too much for the Wolves and claimed the franchise's first Calder Cup by posting a 5-3 victory in front of postseason-high 8,535 fans at the Allstate Arena on Saturday.

The Wolves had won 22 consecutive playoff series when winning Game 1, which they did against Charlotte.

"What I'm proud of most is I thought our team played the best that we possibly could have," Thompson said. "I told the players, 'You shouldn't be sad. I know it's tough when you don't when championships, but you shouldn't be sad when … you did everything you could.'

"I'm proud of that. I'm really proud of that for them because that's rare. It really is rare."

Although the Wolves' playoff run did not end in the franchise's fifth title, it did give much-needed experience and exposure to many players. Here are a few that we may see in the NHL over the next couple of seasons:

• Center Cody Glass, the Vegas Golden Knights' first draft pick, combines a deadly shot with impressive on-ice awareness. Glass' 9 goals in 28 games with the Wolves included a pair of overtime game-winners in the playoffs. Said Tye McGinn: "He makes the right plays, he's good on draws -- he's just an overall 200-foot-game player. It's good to see out of a young kid like that. Vegas has a great player and a great kid on their hands."

• League MVP Daniel Carr. Even though Carr was injured for Games 4 and 5 of the Finals, he did more than enough to open eyes across the NHL. Don't be surprised if he signs with Edmonton.

• Keegan Kolesar, the gritty forward who has a nose for the net and a solid shot. A third-round pick by Columbus in 2015, Kolesar is also a sensational quote and someone every scribe who covers the NHL should hope makes a team. He'll poke fun at a veteran like T.J. Tynan, a rookie like Glass and even himself. "I played against (Vladimir) Tarasenko and (Alex) Pietrangelo," Kolesar said of the first preseason game he ever played in at St. Louis. "It was terrifying."

• Goalie Oscar Dansk, who was steady all season and might be able to step into a backup role for Vegas.

• Defensemen Nic Hague, Dylan Coghlan and Zach Whitecloud. Coghlan missed most of the playoffs with a broken jaw, but he possesses a wicked shot and racked up an astounding 10 power-play goals in the regular season. Hague (a second-round pick in 2017) and Whitecloud are also gifted offensively and big reasons the Wolves were able to push the pace this season.

As for Game 5, the Wolves would not go quietly despite going down 3-1 at 6:15 of the third period. Gage Quinney made it 3-2 with 3:06 remaining and although Charlotte appeared to put the game away with an empty-netter with 1:47 left, Glass made it 4-3 with 39 seconds remaining.

Charlotte put the final nail in the coffin, though, with yet another empty-netter with 16 seconds left.

After stopping 38 of 39 shots in Game 3, Nedeljkovic turned away 26 of 29 in Game 5. He did not play in Game 4.