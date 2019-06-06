Chicago Wolves pushed to brink after 5-3 loss to Checkers

hello

Chicago Wolves goalie Oscar Dansk rolls on his back as Charlotte Checkers' Martin Necas shoots and scores over him in the second period in Game 4 of the Calder Cup finals at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont Thursday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Chicago Wolves coach Rocky Thompson loves talking about the myriad mountains a team must climb in order to reach its ultimate goal.

First there's the giant 76-game regular-season Mt. Everest-like ascent. A best-of-five opening-round climb opens the postseason. Then there's the divisional round, the conference finals and -- of course -- the Calder Cup Finals.

Thompson's squad has done a sensational job navigating the peaks and valleys of the 2018-19 campaign, but now -- after dropping a 5-3 decision to Charlotte at the Allstate Arena on Thursday -- they face their most daunting hurdle of the season.

The Checkers, who erased a 3-1 deficit and got the game-winning goal from Aleksi Saarela with 7:08 remaining, own a three-games-to-one lead in the best-of-seven series. Charlotte can claim its first Calder Cup with a victory in Game 5 in Rosemont on Saturday. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

The Wolves built their 2-goal lead on goals from Nic Hague, Zac Leslie and Brooks Macek.

The Checkers stormed back, though, by scoring with 60 seconds remaining in the second period and 32 seconds into the third.

Saarela's game-winner came when he bought some time in the offensive zone and snapped a shot that beat Oscar Dansk high to the blocker side. Leslie was back defending, but he yielded too much time and space to the 22-year-old Saarela, who has 55 regular-season goals for the Checkers the last two seasons.

Curtis McKenzie returned from his one-game suspension and registered an assist on Macek's goal. League MVP Daniel Carr, who did not play in the third period of Game 3, was scratched.

Charlotte coach Mike Vellucci elected to sit Alex Nedeljkovic, the AHL Goaltender of the Year who made 38 saves Wednesday, and went with Dustin Tokarski.

The move paid off as Tokarski, despite allowing Hague's goal 45 seconds into the contest, stopped 22 shots and improved to 12-0-1 since being acquired from Hartford on Feb. 28.

Hague, a second-round pick by Vegas in 2017, has been impressive all season with 17 goals in 96 games.

"I feel like I'm improving every time I step out on the ice," Hague said during the Western Conference Finals. "This playoff run has been huge for me, playing in different situations and in big games. No matter what happens, it's an opportunity for me to grow and learn and become a better player.

"I want to win. … This season has had its ups and downs, but we're rolling right now, we're having a lot of fun and we want to keep it going."

In order to do that, though, the Wolves must find a way to win three straight times against a Charlotte squad that won 51 regular-season games and is 14-4 in the postseason.

"We have so many good players here that if a couple guys are out, we still find a way to win," said former Blackhawks forward Tomas Jurco, who assisted on Charlotte's second goal Thursday. "We just have a deep roster. All four lines can score goals, can defend, do the right things.

"We have great coaching. Just everything is clicking right for us."