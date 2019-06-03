White Sox righty Giolito voted AL pitcher of month

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito has been named American League pitcher of the month for May. Associated Press

As the Chicago White Sox's shortstop, Tim Anderson has a better view of Lucas Giolito than most.

Anderson really likes what he's been seeing from the Sox's starting pitcher.

"Man, it's fun to watch him," Anderson said. "Fun to play behind him. He's been doing a heck of a job. Off the charts, off the charts. I could say so much about him, but you guys see it."

Seeing was believing in May, when Giolito went 5-0 with a 1.74 ERA and 2 complete games in 6 starts.

Fighting to keep his starting job heading into the season after posting the highest ERA (6.13) in the majors and leading the league with 90 walks in 2018, Giolito has made a remarkable turnaround.

On Monday, the 24-year-old righty was voted AL pitcher of the month for May.

At 8-1 with a 2.54 ERA on the season, Giolito is already well positioned to appear in his first All-Star Game.

"I always have confidence in myself," he said. "I knew that this year was going to be better than last year, that's about it. I don't know, I don't really pay attention too much to stats and all that kind of stuff.

"I don't really have a say if I make the All-Star Game or not. I'll just continue to do what I'm doing and hopefully can see some continued good results."

With more zip on his fastball, a dominating changeup and effective curveball, Giolito has emerged as a top starting pitcher.

Improved command is a huge factor -- Giolito's only walked 20 in 67⅓ innings this season.

"Limiting walks was one of my main goals going into this year, as far as stats and everything," Giolito said Sunday after pitching 7⅓ innings in the White Sox's 2-0 win over the Indians. "Like I've been saying, it's all about just attacking the zone. Not being afraid of any hitter that steps in the box, going after him."

Giolito is the first Sox pitcher to win the AL monthly honor since Chris Sale in June of 2015.

Anderson was voted AL player of the month for April, and the duo are showing why the White Sox are so excited for the future.

"Everybody's been hoping to see the talent these guys have come to fruition," manager Rick Renteria said. "They're starting to scratch the surface. They should be excited. These are the real guys right now. They're going to continue to work and get better.

"That doesn't mean we're not going to have hiccups or have a bad run. It just means you have some guys that are starting to understand and trust themselves and what they're capable of doing, and you're starting to see some of the fruits of that."