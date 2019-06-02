Another gem for Giolito in White Sox's 2-0 win over Indians

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Chicago, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Associated Press

Expected to be named American League pitcher of the month after going 5-0 with a 1.74 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in May, Lucas Giolito showed no signs of a June swoon Sunday.

In another gem against the Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field -- the Chicago White Sox won 2-0 -- Giolito scattered 5 hits and had 9 strikeouts over 7.1 innings.

Giolito (8-1) has not allowed a run over his last 14.1 innings and his ERA has dropped to 2.54.

Last year, Giolito had the highest ERA (6.13) and WHIP (1.48) in the major leagues.

"It's fun to finally be able to do what I know I've been capable of," Giolito said. "But for me the most important factor is going out and winning games, giving my team the best chance to win as a starting pitcher. That's No. 1 for me."

Tim Anderson provided all of the offense for the Sox (29-30), who are back in a second-place tie with the Indians in the AL Central.

Anderson homered in the fourth inning and added an RBI double in the eighth.