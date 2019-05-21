Boys volleyball: Grayslake Central outlasts Grayslake North

Junior outside hitter Emmanuel Eugene pounded 15 kills, sophomore Jacob Spicer added 11, and Grayslake Central's boys volleyball team outlasted Grayslake North 20-25, 25-22, 25-21 in the Antioch regional semifinals Tuesday night.

No. 3 Grayslake Central will play No. 2 Lakes in Wednesday's 6 p.m. final.

No. 5 Grayslake North finishes its season with an 18-19 record.

Isaac Dahlstrom had 9 kills for Grayslake Central. Kaleb Patrick registered 16 digs, and Steve Reinoso dished out 35 assists.

Lakes d. Zion-Benton: At Antioch, the second-seeded Eagles came back to win the regional 23-25, 25-17, 25-14 to avoid an upset to the ninth-seeded Zee-Bees.

Lakes plays No. 3 Grayslake Central in Wednesday's 6 p.m. final.

Lake Forest d. Vernon Hills: At Lake Forest, the host and No. 3 seed rallied to win the regional semifinal 18-25, 25-17, 25-22.

No. 6 Vernon Hills ends its season at 18-19.

Cedric Bennett had his best match of the season, as Vernon Hills coach Chris Curry said the junior "got sideouts almost every time we needed one." Bennett finished with 7 kills on 14-of-15 hitting with 6 digs. Sammy Adkisson had 15 digs and 3 assists, Josh Ludolph notched 3 kills and 4 blocks, Greg Tow tallied 6 digs, and Anthony Viviano contributed 3 kills and 3 blocks.

"Our guys played a really good match tonight, but we just couldn't hold on with the lead late in the third set," Curry said. "We got caught in a tough rotation, and I didn't do enough to solve it for them. All in all, it was some of our better play of the season, but we just couldn't find a kill to get off 19."

Lake Forest will play No. 2 Barrington in Wednesday's 6 p.m. final.

Deerfield d. Warren: At Libertyville, the top-seeded Warriors eliminated the ninth-seeded Blue Devils 25-19, 25-20.

Deerfield will play No. 5 Lake Zurich at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the regional championship.

Warren finished 14-23.