Blackhawks sign fourth-round draft pick Kurashev

hello

The Blackhawks agreed to terms on a three-year contract with forward Philipp Kurashev on Tuesday.

Kurashev, whom the Hawks drafted in the fourth round (120 overall) last June, has 28 goals and 34 assists in 57 games for the Quebec Remparts, a Canadian junior team. He also played for Team Switzerland in the 2018 and 2019 IIHF World Junior Championships.