Spring struggles aside, Jimenez poised to join Chicago White Sox in late April

hello

Scot Gregor/sgregor@dailyherald.comChicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez has struggled at the plate so far this spring training, but he's still on schedule to join the team sometime in late April.

Maybe he's rusty.

Hopefully, he's healthy.

Either way, Eloy Jimenez is having a rough go in spring training.

"It's going kind of a little bit tough with my timing, but I know it's there," Jimenez told reporters Sunday at Camelback Ranch. "I feel a little impatient, just a little bit anxious."

The Chicago White Sox's best young talent and one of the top prospects in baseball, Jimenez is batting just .130 (3-for-22) with 8 strikeouts in the Cactus League.

The Sox's left fielder of the future did hit a 2-run homer against the San Diego Padres last Tuesday, but that's about the lone spring highlight.

Toward the end of last season, Jimenez penned a story for The Players' Tribune under the headline: "I'm Ready."

It was a not-so-subtle attempt to push his way onto the White Sox's roster, but his season concluded at the end of August.

Even if he was crushing the ball this spring, Jimenez is going to open the upcoming season at Class AAA Charlotte. If the Sox wait until late April to call up the 22-year-old outfielder, they'll get an extra year of service time before Jimenez is eligible for free agency.

Disappointed last season, Jimenez reported to training camp this spring as upbeat as ever.

"That was last year," he said. "I'm ready. I always say I'm ready."

Based on his minor-league production -- Jimenez slashed 337/.384/.577 with 22 home runs and 75 RBI in 108 games with Class AAA Charlotte and AA Birmingham last season -- the slow spring start is not a concern.

That's where the rust factor comes in.

Outside of 29 at-bats with Gigantes del Cibao in Dominican Republic Winter League baseball, Jimenez was off for six months before playing in the Cactus League.

"Obviously, a very talented young man who's got a lot of future big-league potential," said White Sox manager Rick Renteria. "I'm sure at some point in time we'll see him at the major-league level."

Until Jimenez is called up, the Sox can play Nicky Delmonico and Daniel Palka in left field.

Delmonico has had trouble staying healthy after joining the Sox in 2017 and slashing .262/.373/.482 with 9 home runs and 23 RBI in 43 games.

Last May, he broke his right hand after being hit by a pitch from the Texas Rangers' Matt Moore and was out two months. Delmonico hit .215/.296/.373 with 8 homers and 25 RBI in 88 games.

Last Thursday, Delmonico crashed into the fence trying to make a catch against the Milwaukee Brewers and was placed in concussion protocol.

Palka might be the better option in left field.

Back playing for the White Sox after missing over two weeks with a hamstring injury, Palka is an impressive power hitter.

After being claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins before last season, he tied for first among American League rookies with 27 home runs and finished third with 67 RBI.

Over the winter, Palka worked hard on his defensive game.

"Defense is one of those things where you have to put in the work," Palka said. "Hitting is fun, but defense is work. It's the first year I did that, so I'm pretty confident."