Why next two games are huge for the Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are about to play their two biggest games of the season -- and both will be at the United Center. If the Hawks can defeat both Colorado and Dallas over the weekend, it will go a long way in proving they plan to make plenty of noise down the stretch ... and perhaps into the postseason. Associated Press

When is the last time the United Center truly pulsated with so much energy that fans felt like they were at a rock concert?

Perhaps it was on April 15, 2017 -- the last time the Blackhawks hosted a playoff game?

Or maybe it was Oct. 7, 2018, when Patrick Kane raised his hand to his ear, matching Toronto's Auston Matthews' showboating move just moments earlier?

Wow, was the UC jumping at that moment.

Well, Friday's home games against the Colorado Avalanche and Sunday's against the Dallas Stars both ought to have that same electrifying feel.

The Blackhawks (26-26-9, 61 points) are the second hottest team in the Western Conference, behind only St. Louis. They are right on the heels of wild-card leaders Minnesota (28-27-6, 62 points) and Dallas (30-25-5, 65 points), and are tied with the Avs, who also have 61 points.

It's getting to the point where the Hawks, who have scored 60 goals in the last 12 games, may not only make the playoffs but actually be feared when mid-April arrives.

And the reasons are many:

• The unstoppable Patrick Kane has 38 goals, is riding a 19-game point streak and should be the slam-dunk league MVP.

• Alex DeBrincat has 22 goals in the last 30 games -- a 60-goal pace over an entire season.

• Jonathan Toews has 37 points (15G, 22A) over the last 29 games.

• A reborn Brandon Saad is bringing it every night -- on both ends of the ice.

• And guess what? Corey Crawford might be back next week.

Add it all up and who would want to go up coach Jeremy Colliton's squad in the Stanley Cup playoffs?

Now, before everyone starts dreaming of playoff hockey returning to Chicago, remember that the Hawks are still having a tough time defeating the best teams in the league. They are a rather ugly 3-4-3 in their last 10 games against teams that would currently qualify for the postseason. (Let's put a caveat in here, however: Six of those contests came between Jan. 1-12).

That's why this weekend is so huge. Can the Hawks show they're ready to swim with the big fish?

Colorado will be a huge test. The Avs, who destroyed Winnipeg 7-1 on Wednesday and shut out Vegas 3-0 on Monday, feature three of the most talented players in the league in Nathan MacKinnon (30 goals, 47 assists), Mikko Rantanen (25G, 52A) and Gabriel Landeskog (31G, 30A).

The trio was the most dangerous line in the NHL, but coach Jared Bednar split them up in the victories over the Jets and Golden Knights.

Then come the Stars on Sunday, a team that's the polar opposite of Colorado and is just 1-4-1 over their last six games. Dallas is still led by Tyler Seguin (26 goals) and Jamie Benn (21), but only three other players have double-digit goals.

Three. The Hawks and Avs have eight each.

Dallas' strength lies in its goaltending and defense. Ben Bishop is 19-12-2 and boasts a 2.30 goals-against average, good for fifth in the league. Dallas has also allowed just 29.5 shots on goal over the last 16 games.

If the Hawks win these games, it will definitely prove they plan on making a whole lot of noise down the stretch.

No doubt with their suddenly jazzed fan base pumping them up along the way.