Chicago White Sox's Fulmer seeing 'massive results' after off-season of physical, mental training

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Did the Chicago White Sox waste the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft?

The early numbers say yes. Carson Fulmer says no.

"Last year kind of put a chip on my shoulder," he said.

Fulmer opened the 2018 season in the Sox's starting rotation but was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte on May 18 after going 2-4 with an 8.07 ERA.

The 25-year-old righty spent the rest of the year in the minor leagues and wasn't much better, going 5-6 with a 5.45 ERA.

In parts of three seasons with the White Sox, Fulmer is 5-7 with a 6.68 ERA in 24 games (13 starts). In parts of four seasons in the minors, he's 18-25 with a 5.04 ERA.

That's not what the Sox were expecting when they drafted the Vanderbilt all-American so high, but Fulmer is determined to make the pick pay off.

He started working out the day after last season ended and continued the process after moving to Seattle.

"I needed to do a lot of things this off-season just to get my body right and to get right mentally," said Fulmer, who reported to camp 15 pounds lighter than last year. "The organization knows how much work I've put in with my body and the mental side of things. This is the best I've felt in a really long time."

Fulmer worked out at Riley Athletics in Seattle, and he also did daily training at Driveline Baseball.

"I'm seeing massive results and I'm pretty excited for this year," Fulmer said. "I got back to what I used to be in college. That's being quick and getting off the mound as fast as I can. Under control still, but staying athletic more than anything. My body's synced up. I'm on line. I need to get ahead of guys and get people out. It's just that plain and simple, regardless of how it looks."

End of the line?

Entering his sixth and final season under contract, Jose Abreu has not been shy about expressing an interest in signing an extension with the White Sox.

Is it still possible?

"Never say never, but more often than not we handle our business in the off-season," general manager Rick Hahn said. "There have been exceptions over the years. We did (Mark) Buehrle midseason and Jermaine Dye midseason. Generally, we prefer to do business in the offseason."

Back to the drawing board:

The White Sox were expected to spend big for free agents after the upcoming season, but they decided to take a run at Manny Machado this winter.

Now that Machado has signed with the San Diego Padres, the original plan looks to be back in place.

"A year from now, we will be in a better position to know more about our own guys and what's available and where specific needs may lie and what we may have addressed," general manager Rick Hahn said. "When we have that knowledge, that's where this money is going to go. It's going to serve us well in the long term to have this economic flexibility and might to make ourselves better."