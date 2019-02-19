White Sox angry, disappointed after Machado decides to sign with Padres

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that All-Star infielder Manny Machado has agreed to a $300 million, 10-year deal with the rebuilding San Diego Padres, the biggest contract ever for a free agent. Associated Press/Sept. 14, 2018

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- This was the day the White Sox were dreading.

"I've never been so (ticked) off in my (expletive) life," vice president Kenny Williams said.

"Obviously, extremely disappointed with the news that is out there," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Frankly, the emotion is still raw."

"We knew we had a shot from here," outfielder Jon Jay said. "It's unfortunate."

For two long months, the White Sox pursued Manny Machado and envisioned the star free agent bolstering a rebuild that is just about ready to launch.

Money figured to be the most imposing hurdle, but Williams and Hahn were feeling fairly confident about signing Machado after meeting with his agent, Dan Lozano, Monday. Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf was also present.

"Went to bed last night feeling fairly confident," Hahn said Tuesday. "Knowing the improvement to the proposal we made last night and knowing the very strong elements of that proposal, I want to be feeling we put forth an extremely solid effort and there was a real solid chance of converting."

Said Williams: "We all in that clubhouse talked about it this morning. We felt like we actually potentially could close a deal today with him. We thought we were the high offer on the table, and we still feel if the reports are accurate, there was more potential for him to make more here then that reported deal."

Here is the reported deal -- Machado to the San Diego Padres for 10 years and $300 million. There is also an opt out after five years.

According to a source, the White Sox weren't comfortable making the $300 million guaranteed.

USA Today reported the Sox's offer at $250 million over eight years followed by two option years (2027-28) at $35 million each that vested with 550 plate appearances the previous season.

That would have made the deal worth a potential $320 million. Much to the White Sox's dismay, Machado obviously preferred the guaranteed $300 million.

"There was a rumor out there that there was a $300 million offer," Williams said. "I'm not sure how that came about since the other offers were in that range, but evidentially that's what it took and San Diego stepped up to that level.

"That level wasn't feasible to us because we still have to project putting together a total winning roster and keeping the young players that will ultimately earn into greater dollars themselves. So when you look at the big picture without having to sacrifice some of them, we could not go to that level."

With all of the Machado rumors playing out on social media throughout the winter, reaction was swift when the news broke.

By an overwhelming majority, Sox fans are not "bleeping" happy that Machado is going to San Diego. To twist the knife a but more, the White Sox play the Padres Sunday in a Cactus League game.

Hahn could feel the fans' anguish in Arizona.

"From the rawness and selfish standpoint, my individual standpoint, trying really hard and failing is not sufficient," the White Sox's GM said. "That said, taking a big picture view of this thing, I'm proud of the effort that the organization made, straight up through ownership. This isn't the last time we're going to be pursuing premium talent and we're not going to convert on all of them.

"We learned that lesson harshly today. But we aren't going to shy away from continuing to try to make this team better. I know right now the trajectory remains good with or without any individual addition."

Williams got the news, naturally via Twitter, while watching the Sox go through workouts on the back fields at Camelback Ranch.

"I'm wearing my shades so that you guys don't see the shock in my eyes," he said. "It is disappointing. I'd be lying to you if I said anything other than that. But Jerry really stepped up and stepped up in a fashion that is unprecedented. Hey, you've go to give it to them (Padres).

"They are in a similar trajectory as we are and for the same reasons we were after him, they were after him. And the ownership group of Ron Fowler, Peter Seidler, Tom Seidler, AJ Preller, they did a great job in coming in and trumping everyone else."