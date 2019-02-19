Machado's decision to sign with Padres stuns White Sox

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that All-Star infielder Manny Machado has agreed to a $300 million, 10-year deal with the rebuilding San Diego Padres, the biggest contract ever for a free agent. Associated Press/Sept. 14, 2018

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- This is the day the White Sox were dreading.

"I've never been so bleeped off in my bleeping life," a somber Kenny Williams said after first getting the news on, of course, Twitter.

For two months, the White Sox pursued free-agent superstar Manny Machado.

On Tuesday, Machado signed with the San Diego Padres, reportedly for $300 million over 10 years with an opt out after the fifth year.

Earlier Tuesday, Williams envisioned the day playing out in a much different fashion.

"I'm wearing my shades so that you guys don't see the shock in my eyes," the Sox's vice president said. "It is disappointing. I'd be lying to you if I said anything other than that. But (chairman) Jerry (Reinsdorf) really stepped up and stepped up in a fashion that is unprecedented.

"We all in that clubhouse talked about it this morning. We felt like we actually potentially could close a deal today with him. We thought we were the high offer on the table and we still feel if the reports are accurate, we still feel that there was more potential for him to make more here than that reported deal."

The White Sox met with Machado at Guaranteed Rate Field Dec. 17 and thought it went very well. Money seemed to be the key issue from the start, but Williams said the Sox upped their offer Tuesday morning.

"Still in a bit of disbelief," Williams said. "A lower base (salary), but we stepped up to where this morning I honestly believed that we had the best offer on the table.

"But in the end we went after the guy and we didn't get him. We're disappointed but, hey, we are positioned … the reason why we were going after him in the first place is because we feel we are positioned to do some good things here going forward. We wanted to accelerate that to a large degree and that's why we made the overture we did. We will keep the train rolling."