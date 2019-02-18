DeBrincat scores hat trick in Blackhawks' wild 8-7 win over Ottawa
Anyone who lingered too long in the washroom, a souvenir shop or a concession stand probably missed 2, 3, 4 … maybe even 5 goals during a video-game-like contest in which the Blackhawks outlasted the Senators 8-7 at the United Center on Monday.
"I don't think any kids in the stands probably signed up to be a goaltender tonight after watching that," said the Hawks' Cam Ward, who replaced Collin Delia after just 6½ minutes.
Ward was correct that goaltending and defense were in short supply, but fans were treated to an offensive display in which:
• Alex DeBrincat recorded a hat trick in under 29 minutes and added 2 assists.
• Patrick Kane (goal, 2 assists) extended his point streak to 18 games and his assist streak to 17.
• The Hawks grabbed a 5-4 lead during a breathtaking, don't-blink-or-you'll-miss-it first period.
"It felt more like a summer hockey game," said DeBrincat, who erased Ottawa's 2-0 lead with back-to-back goals at 3:54 and 5:07 of the first.
"You don't get too many of those games so you never really know how to react to them," said Dylan Strome, who had a goal and 2 assists. "Once it got to 3-2, 3-3, one of the refs said, 'This might be an 8-7 game or something.' I think everyone in the arena felt like it."
Ottawa made it 5-5 just 92 seconds into the second period, then the Hawks rattled off 3 unanswered goals by DeBrincat, Gustav Forsling and Jonathan Toews.
Even that almost wasn't enough as Ottawa's Thomas Chabot made it 8-6 at 9:01 of the third and 8-7 at 14:43. The Hawks were then shorthanded for the final 100 seconds, but managed to kill off Slater Koekkoek's hooking penalty.
"Didn't particularly enjoy it back there," said coach Jeremy Colliton. "If I was a player I probably would have, but it was important that we got the win. You don't want to be looking back at these games and wondering, 'What if?'"
The Hawks (25-26-9) are now 1 point behind Minnesota for the final wild-card spot in the West.
Delia allowed 3 goals on 10 shots, while Ottawa's Anders Nilsson allowed 4 goals on 12 attempts and was pulled after 12 minutes.
Ward stopped 24 of 28 shots and got the victory.
Seabrook hurt:
Brent Seabrook (abdominal strain) sat out against Ottawa on Monday. Coach Jeremy Colliton thinks it's a minor injury, but he isn't sure of the timeline.
Carl Dahlstrom, who was scheduled to sit, took Seabrook's place and was paired with Connor Murphy.
Odd game time:
The Blackhawks will host Colorado on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The reason for the odd start time is because the Avs play the next day in Nashville at 4:30 p.m., and there is a minimum of 22 hours between game times.
Slap shots:
The Hawks traded defenseman Darren Raddysh to the Rangers in exchange for forward Peter Holland. The 28-year-old Holland leads Hartford (AHL) with 20 goals and 29 assists. Raddysh had 8 goals and 18 assists in 54 games for the Rockford IceHogs. … There is still no timetable for Corey Crawford's return. After missing the last morning skate due to illness, Crawford did participate Monday. … Dominik Kahun committed his first penalty of the season when he was called for hooking in the second period against Ottawa.
He said it:
"I asked him if that was his first hat trick and he looked at me like I was an idiot. Sorry, Cat, I wasn't here last year. He said, 'That was my fourth.'"
-- Cam Ward after Alex DeBrincat scored his third goal in the Hawks' 8-7 win over Ottawa on Monday