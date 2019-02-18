DeBrincat scores hat trick in Blackhawks' wild 8-7 win over Ottawa

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia (60) is pulled during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators after giving up three goals Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) dives for the puck in front of Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks' Carl Dahlstrom (63) hugs teammate Alex DeBrincat after DeBrincat scored his third goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

Anyone who lingered too long in the washroom, a souvenir shop or a concession stand probably missed 2, 3, 4 … maybe even 5 goals during a video-game-like contest in which the Blackhawks outlasted the Senators 8-7 at the United Center on Monday.

"I don't think any kids in the stands probably signed up to be a goaltender tonight after watching that," said the Hawks' Cam Ward, who replaced Collin Delia after just 6½ minutes.

Ward was correct that goaltending and defense were in short supply, but fans were treated to an offensive display in which:

• Alex DeBrincat recorded a hat trick in under 29 minutes and added 2 assists.

• Patrick Kane (goal, 2 assists) extended his point streak to 18 games and his assist streak to 17.

• The Hawks grabbed a 5-4 lead during a breathtaking, don't-blink-or-you'll-miss-it first period.

"It felt more like a summer hockey game," said DeBrincat, who erased Ottawa's 2-0 lead with back-to-back goals at 3:54 and 5:07 of the first.

"You don't get too many of those games so you never really know how to react to them," said Dylan Strome, who had a goal and 2 assists. "Once it got to 3-2, 3-3, one of the refs said, 'This might be an 8-7 game or something.' I think everyone in the arena felt like it."

Ottawa made it 5-5 just 92 seconds into the second period, then the Hawks rattled off 3 unanswered goals by DeBrincat, Gustav Forsling and Jonathan Toews.

Even that almost wasn't enough as Ottawa's Thomas Chabot made it 8-6 at 9:01 of the third and 8-7 at 14:43. The Hawks were then shorthanded for the final 100 seconds, but managed to kill off Slater Koekkoek's hooking penalty.

"Didn't particularly enjoy it back there," said coach Jeremy Colliton. "If I was a player I probably would have, but it was important that we got the win. You don't want to be looking back at these games and wondering, 'What if?'"

The Hawks (25-26-9) are now 1 point behind Minnesota for the final wild-card spot in the West.

Delia allowed 3 goals on 10 shots, while Ottawa's Anders Nilsson allowed 4 goals on 12 attempts and was pulled after 12 minutes.

Ward stopped 24 of 28 shots and got the victory.

Seabrook hurt:

Brent Seabrook (abdominal strain) sat out against Ottawa on Monday. Coach Jeremy Colliton thinks it's a minor injury, but he isn't sure of the timeline.

Carl Dahlstrom, who was scheduled to sit, took Seabrook's place and was paired with Connor Murphy.

Odd game time:

The Blackhawks will host Colorado on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The reason for the odd start time is because the Avs play the next day in Nashville at 4:30 p.m., and there is a minimum of 22 hours between game times.

Slap shots:

The Hawks traded defenseman Darren Raddysh to the Rangers in exchange for forward Peter Holland. The 28-year-old Holland leads Hartford (AHL) with 20 goals and 29 assists. Raddysh had 8 goals and 18 assists in 54 games for the Rockford IceHogs. … There is still no timetable for Corey Crawford's return. After missing the last morning skate due to illness, Crawford did participate Monday. … Dominik Kahun committed his first penalty of the season when he was called for hooking in the second period against Ottawa.

He said it:

"I asked him if that was his first hat trick and he looked at me like I was an idiot. Sorry, Cat, I wasn't here last year. He said, 'That was my fourth.'"

-- Cam Ward after Alex DeBrincat scored his third goal in the Hawks' 8-7 win over Ottawa on Monday