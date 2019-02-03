Fan banned from Chiefs stadium after flashing laser at Tom Brady in AFC title game

hello

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during NFL football practice, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta, as the team prepares for Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams.

A fan who shone a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC championship game will face charges and has been banned from Arrowhead Stadium for life, ESPN reported.

Officials used videotape and eyewitnesses to locate the person who aimed the light at Brady, after KMBC's William Joy aired footage of a green dot zeroing in on Brady's face and shoulders. The incident occurred late in the game, won in overtime by the Patriots. ESPN's Adam Schefter cited sources who said that Jackson County prosecutors would charge the fan soon, however spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office told KMBC that no charges had been filed as of Sunday.

Lasers are prohibited at NFL games and can damage retinas. Because of that, a Chiefs source told Schefter that the team was pushing for "the harshest penalty possible" rather than just disorderly conduct.

At least two instances occurred on the Patriots' go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter of their 31-27 win, including a critical 25-yard pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski.

fbn-laser