Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky named to Sunday's Pro Bowl

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has been named to Sunday's Pro Bowl, which will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Trubisky is replacing Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who is unable to participate due to the Super Bowl.

Trubisky is the first Bears quarterback to be named to the Pro Bowl since Jim McMahon in 1986 and will join defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, defensive backs Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson and return specialist Tarik Cohen in Orlando. Linebacker Khalil Mack, who was named a starter in December, will not participate due to injury.

Trubisky enjoyed one of the finest seasons by a Bears quarterback in recent history in leading the team to a 12-4 record and its first NFC North Championship since 2010.

Trubisky completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,223 yards -- becoming only the sixth Bears quarterback to eclipse 3,000 yards -- to go along with 24 touchdowns in 14 regular season starts. He had four 300-yard passing games during the regular season, tied for the most by a Bears quarterback in a single season, and also set a Bears postseason record with 303 passing yards in the wild-card loss to Philadelphia.

In Week 10 vs. Detroit, Trubisky threw for a career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another score to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.