Report: Machado mulling eight-year offer from White Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado (8) celebrates his three-run homer against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Is this the week Manny Machado finally signs a free-agent contract? Bryce Harper?

The two 26-year-old stars are still on the market, but there were some interesting developments over the weekend.

On Sunday night, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the White Sox have offered Machado an eight-year contract. If it matches his expected asking price of $30 million per season, that is a potential $240 million deal with expected opt-out clauses.

The Sox have plenty of money to spend as they enter the third year of a rebuild, and they've also traded for first baseman/designated hitter Yonder Alonso and signed outfielder Jon Jay. Alonso is Machado's brother-in-law and Jay is a close friend of the all-star infielder.

"These players (Alonso, Jay) are here because of what they bring specifically, both between the lines and in the clubhouse," Sox general manager Rick Hahn said last week. "We feel they make us better in 2019 and have the potential to have a lasting impact on what we are trying to build for the long term.

"I'm not going to get into the relationships they have with other players throughout the game. It's certainly a positive, but I would say it's by no means a reason to make a move to acquire other player."

The White Sox met with Harper in his hometown of Las Vegas in November, but don't appear to have made an offer.

On Saturday, the Phillies met with Harper in Vegas, reportedly for five hours. Like the Sox, they have the money to sign either Harper or Machado, who they are also pursuing.