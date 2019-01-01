Blackhawks give up lead, Bruins win Winter Classic

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) controls the puck against Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) and left wing Brandon Saad (20) in the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Notre Dame Stadium, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Cam Ward, left, blocks a shot by Boston Bruins center David Krejci in the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Notre Dame Stadium, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Collin Delia is 3-0-0 in three starts for the Blackhawks this season.

He's allowed just 5 goals while stopping 111 shots.

Despite those facts, coach Jeremy Colliton decided to go with Cam Ward in net when the Blackhawks took on the Boston Bruins in the Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday.

"Obviously Ward's last game wasn't as good," coach Jeremy Colliton said, referring to the Hawks' 6-3 loss to Florida on Dec. 23. "But the two before that he was outstanding.

"We've got a lot of confidence in him. Certainly his experience and pedigree and leadership -- that's part of the picture (and) part of what he brings to the table."

Ward turned in an impressive performance with 32 saves, but Boston erased a 2-1 Blackhawks lead and prevailed 4-2 when Patrice Bergeron scored late in the second period, Sean Kuraly put home a rebound with 9:40 remaining and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter with 32.8 seconds left.

Brendan Perlini and Dominik Kahun scored for the Hawks, who fell to 15-21-6. They are now 1-5-0 outdoors.

An enthusiastic sellout crowd of 76,126 watched the game, which was played under cloudy skies and in temperatures that hovered in the mid-30s.

2020 Classic:

The Dallas Stars will host next year's Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl. The Stars' opponent has not been announced, but Commissioner Gary Bettman said it's very unlikely to be the Blackhawks.

According to Kyle Roberts of WFAA Channel 8 in Dallas, the city's average high on Jan. 1 is 54.3 degrees. Measurable rain falls 25 percent of the time.

The NHL also announced:

• Calgary will face Winnipeg at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan in a Heritage Classic game on Oct. 26.

• Colorado will host an NHL Stadium Series game at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Feb. 15, 2020.

• The 2020 All-Star Game will be in St. Louis on Jan. 26, 2020.