Blackhawks trade Manning, Norell to Oilers

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) shoots the puck past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) and Brandon Manning (23) to score a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Chicago. Manning was traded Sunday to Edmonton. Associated Press

The Blackhawks traded defensemen Brandon Manning and Robin Norell to Edmonton on Sunday in exchange for forward Drake Caggiula and D-man Jason Garrison.

Manning, whom GM Stan Bowman signed to a two-year, $4.5 million deal last off-season, scored 1 goal, had 2 assists and owned a team-worst minus-14 rating in 27 games. He was a healthy scratch in the last eight games.

The 5-foot-10, 176-pound Caggiula is a 24-year-old left-shot forward who has 7 goals, 4 assists and 79 hits in 29 games for the Oilers. He scored 13 times last season in 67 games.

Caggiula, who is signed through next season and carries a $1.5 million cap hit, was also named the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player in 2016 when North Dakota won the national championship.

The 34-year-old Garrison appeared in 17 games for the Oilers. Last season, he played in eight games for Vegas, and had 8 goals and 20 assists in 58 games for the Chicago Wolves.

Norell was a fourth-round pick of the Hawks in 2013 and is playing in Sweden this season.