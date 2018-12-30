Blackhawks trade Manning, Norell to Oilers
The Blackhawks traded defensemen Brandon Manning and Robin Norell to Edmonton on Sunday in exchange for forward Drake Caggiula and D-man Jason Garrison.
Manning, whom GM Stan Bowman signed to a two-year, $4.5 million deal last off-season, scored 1 goal, had 2 assists and owned a team-worst minus-14 rating in 27 games. He was a healthy scratch in the last eight games.
The 5-foot-10, 176-pound Caggiula is a 24-year-old left-shot forward who has 7 goals, 4 assists and 79 hits in 29 games for the Oilers. He scored 13 times last season in 67 games.
Caggiula, who is signed through next season and carries a $1.5 million cap hit, was also named the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player in 2016 when North Dakota won the national championship.
The 34-year-old Garrison appeared in 17 games for the Oilers. Last season, he played in eight games for Vegas, and had 8 goals and 20 assists in 58 games for the Chicago Wolves.
Norell was a fourth-round pick of the Hawks in 2013 and is playing in Sweden this season.