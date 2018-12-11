White Sox acquire Nova in trade with Pirates

In 2020, the White Sox envision opening the season with a starting rotation that features Reynaldo Lopez, Carlos Rodon, Michael Kopech, Dylan Cease and Lucas Giolito or Dane Dunning.

They still have to get through 2019, so it's been no secret the Sox are looking for a veteran starter or two while Kopech recovers from Tommy John surgery and Cease adds a final layer of polish in the minor leagues.

At the winter meetings in Las Vegas Tuesday, the White Sox acquired starter Ivan Nova in a trade from the Pirates.

In return, Pittsburgh gets minor-league pitcher Yordi Rosario and international signing bonus pool money.

"Ivan is a quality individual who provides a veteran presence to our starting rotation and has shown the ability to consistently throw strikes," Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "We're excited with what he brings to the organization, both on the field and in the clubhouse."

Last season, the 31-year-old Nova was 9-9 with a 4.19 ERA for the Pirates. The right-hander had 114 strikeouts and only 35 walks over 161 innings, but he allowed 26 home runs.

In nine seasons with the Pirates and Yankees, Nova is 78-64 with a 4.26 ERA.

Over the last three years, Nova has pitched at least 160 innings and his average of 1.75 walks per 9 innings ranks fifth in baseball behind Josh Tomlin (1.03), Clayton Kershaw (1.30), Mike Leake (1.66) and Bartolo Colón (1.66).

Nova is owed $8.5 million next season on the final year of his contract.

Rosario, a 19-year-old righty, was a combined 1-4 with a 2.57 ERA in 14 games (11 starts) with the White Sox's Dominican Summer League and Arizona Rookie League teams last season.