Schneider steps aside after 40 years as White Sox trainer

The longest tenured trainer in the major leagues, Herm Schneider, left, is stepping aside after 40 years with the White Sox. Schneider will still be around as the Sox's head athletic trainer emeritus. Associated Press File Photo

It will probably sink in for real when the White Sox report to spring training in mid-February.

But Herm Schneider was already dealing with some different emotions on Monday after the Sox announced his 40-year run as athletic trainer is over. The 66-year-old Schneider is now head athletic trainer emeritus.

"I'm having some funny feelings running through my body right now," Schneider said. "It's a bittersweet feeling but I just know it's the right thing to do at this particular time. I just felt like it was the right time. I think all of us, sooner or later, will know when it's the right time to walk away or do something a little bit different.

"I've been blessed enough where they're letting me take the emeritus role and be helpful in any way that I can."

Hired by the White Sox before the 1979 season, Schneider was the longest tenured trainer in major-league baseball.

"The Chicago White Sox have been incredibly fortunate to have Herm Schneider as our organization's trainer for the past 40 years," chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. "Herm was with the White Sox even before my partners and I acquired the team in 1981, and he has provided the very best care to our players over four decades. Countless players owe the extensions of their careers to Herm and his tireless work ethic when it comes to injury prevention and treatment."

On typical home night games, Schneider said he'd leave his Naperville residence at 10 a.m. and return at midnight.

Prior to joining the Sox, Schneider worked for the Yankees for nine seasons. Needless to say, he is looking forward to having his first summer weekend off in nearly 50 years.

Schneider said he started thinking about making a change around the all-star break last season. He turned down a two-year contract before accepting his new role with the White Sox.

From 2002-18, the Sox used the disabled list 185 times for a total of 9,057 days missed, both the lowest totals in the majors.

During his run, Schneider handled life-threatening situations with Greg Walker and Danny Farquhar and oversaw major rehabilitation programs for Bo Jackson (hip), Ozzie Guillen (knee), Robin Ventura (ankle) and Jake Peavy (lat).

"Herm will forever hold a special place in my heart and in my story of survival," said Farquhar, who suffered a brain hemorrhage after making a relief appearance against the Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field in April. "I would not be here without his skill and fast action. I am blessed to have worked with him and to know him as a friend."