Girls volleyball: Warren gets back on winning track

Ella White pounded 10 kills, and Warren's girls volleyball team defeated visiting Grayslake North 25-14, 25-16 in nonconference action Tuesday night to snap a three-match losing streak.

Warren (19-5) also received 4 kills from Dana Lundtveit, 3 kills and 3 assisted blocks from Ora Cohen, 3 aces and 8 assists from Kayla Klemz, 8 assists from Abby Berkowicz and 6 digs from Amanda Howe.

Grayslake North (9-14) was led by Alyssa Gerzel with 8 kills, Lindsey Diep with 7 assists and Erica Murschel with 5 digs.

Maine West d. Vernon Hills: The Cougars fell 25-20, 25-22 to drop to 10-13 and 1-3 in the Central Suburban League North Division.

Waukegan d. Grant: The Bulldogs dropped the nonconference match 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, despite Megan Mitchell's 18 kills.

Grant's other contributors included Laurice Lavajo (3 aces), Jazzlyn Linbo (5 kills, 3 blocks) and Anelise Johnson (3 kills, 2 blocks).