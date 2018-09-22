White Sox's Giolito sees mixed results in loss to Cubs

hello

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Chicago.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria looks at the Crosstown Cup series against the Cubs through the same prism he views every series: as another opportunity to develop his young team.

"We're still trying to emerge as an organization and as a club," Renteria said Saturday before the Sox dropped the middle game of the series 8-3 in front of 39,724 fans at a sold out Guaranteed Rate Field. "You have another club that's trying to solidify their part in the postseason. They've been fighting all year long.

"We're just trying to go out and play good baseball and do the best we can on a daily basis. How it affects them in the end, it's in everybody's own hands. We're just trying to play good baseball."

A key component of the White Sox rebuilding process -- starting pitcher Lucas Giolito -- experienced mixed results against the Cubs. He lasted 111 pitches over 6⅔ innings, but Renteria turned to the bullpen after the right-hander issued a 2-out walk.

Lefty Caleb Frare, who averaged 13½ strikeouts at Triple-AAA Charlotte this season, entered to face Anthony Rizzo. The big first baseman lined a shot to deep right field, but Avisail Garcia made the catch at the warning track to keep it a 2-run game.

Giolito (10-12) allowed 5 earned runs on 7 hits, walked three and struck out five. He was touched for a 2-run, first-inning home run by National League MVP candidate Javy Baez.

The California native might have fared better on a 62-degree evening at Guaranteed Rate Field if not for a misplay in left field.

Ryan LaMarre opened the door to a 3-run fifth inning. Making his 13th start in left field for the Sox, he initially took a step in but had to retreat when the ball sailed over his head to the wall. Kyle Schwarber scored to snap a 2-2 tie.

The Cubs further pried the door open when Ben Zobrist rolled a single up the middle to drive in two runners in scoring position. Giolito stemmed more damage with an inning-ending strikeout of Kris Bryant with Cubs on the corners.

Things got away from the White Sox in the ninth inning, when the Cubs scored 3 runs against Lombard native Rob Scahill. The Willowbrook graduate allowed 3 runs (2 earned) walked one and struck out one in a third of an inning.