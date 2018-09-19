Blackhawks' D-man Murphy could miss 12 weeks

Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy could miss up to 12 weeks with a back injury, the team said Wednesday. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy could be out as long as 3 months with a back injury that was discovered the day before training camp began.

Team physician Dr. Michael Terry said this in a statement released Wednesday morning by the team: "Connor will have a period of six weeks during which he will be off the ice. He will undergo further testing at that time to determine if it is appropriate for him to begin more physical activity or require an additional four weeks of rest. This puts Murphy's overall timeline at approximately eight to 12 weeks before returning to the lineup."

After being traded for Niklas Hjalmarsson, Murphy struggled early on last season. Still, he is definitely one of the Hawks' top six defensemen and Duncan Keith admitted, "it's a tough loss."

"Murph was obviously excited to be back," Keith continued. "Last year was his first year to a new team, new city. It was a lot of feeling out there on his part.

"He's a great teammate and he feels that much more comfortable around here. I think it was going to show on the ice.

"He's a big body -- big part of our team, big part of our defense corps. We're going to have to fill that void until he gets back."

After their first practice Wednesday, the Hawks also announced that Jan Rutta is day-to-day with a groin injury.