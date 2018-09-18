Blackhawks drop preseason opener at Columbus

Chicago Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov, left, of Russia, keeps the puck away from Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

Alexandre Fortin scored the Blackhawks' lone goal as coach Joel Quenneville's team opened the preseason with a 4-1 loss at Columbus on Tuesday.

Fortin, who had 4 goals in 53 games with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs last season, scored 53 seconds into the game when he snapped a shot past J-F Berube after taking a drop pass from Dominik Kahun.

Cam Ward (14 saves) and Colin Delia (13 saves) allowed 2 goals each while splitting time in net for the Hawks.

Quenneville kept most of his regulars at home, although he did dress forwards Artem Anisimov, John Hayden, Dylan Sikura, Marcus Kruger and Andreas Martinsen and defenseman Erik Gustafsson (7 shots on goal).

Adam Boqvist, whom the Hawks drafted eighth overall last June, looked solid and finished with 3 SOG.