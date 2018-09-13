Girls volleyball: Huntley rebounds, knocks off Hampshire

Returning all but one starter, Huntley's girls volleyball team came into the season with numerous options for setter Taylor Jakubowski.

On Thursday night at Hampshire, Loren Alberts in the middle emerged as the Red Raiders' go-to girl.

Alberts repeatedly took a quick set from Jakubowski and pounded the ball down, finishing with a match-high 8 kills. She also served 3 aces and had 2 blocks in Huntley's 25-19, 25-10 victory.

"We were just clicking tonight," Alberts said. "It was really nice. We just came out strong and played together. Everyone was talking that second game and made it a lot more fun."

Huntley (6-2, 6-2) bounced back from a loss to Prairie Ridge Tuesday by winning its final Fox Valley Conference match of the first round of play. The Red Raiders will get a second crack at both PR and their other FVC loss, Crystal Lake Central.

"We know Hampshire is a scrappy team defensively so we were trying to keep our offense fast," Huntley coach Karen Naymola said. "Loren was on tonight. She was connecting well with Taylor and we were able to execute in the middle."

Hampshire (9-7, 2-6) played well from late in the first game until early in the second.

But coach Ramon Borrero wasn't happy with how the Whip-Purs ended the match, getting outscored 24-7 after they held an early 3-1 lead.

"I told the girls I coached two teams today," Borrero said. "One team from point 15 of the first game and we started the second game good and had the momentum. And then we just fell apart. Basically two different teams."

Down 23-13 in the first game, Hampshire went on a 6-1 run to get within 5 on a kill from Riley Seagren.

Marissa Deem, one of Huntley's seven seniors, landed a cross-court shot to end the first set.

Hampshire started well in the second set, getting another kill from Seagren. Huntley again gained control. During a 6-1 stretch to close the match, Alberts had a kill and 2 aces, and Julia Johnson put a ball away down the line.

Johnson added 4 kills, Sarah Zayas led Huntley with 11 digs and Jakubowski finished with 19 assists.

"It's nice having that leadership," Naymola said. "We have so many options offensively and when they are all swinging aggressive it's a hard offense to stop because there's so many threats out there."

Seagren led Hampshire with 6 kills and Jacey Lambert had 3.

"Today for the fist time I saw the girls shut down and not compete anymore," Borrero said. "I told them we are going to practice tomorrow and we are going to practice Saturday and we're going to work. I feel disappointed tonight but I'm happy with my team up to now. Besides that second game we are able to compete with anybody."