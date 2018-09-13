Girls volleyball: Harvest Christian tops Westminster

Harvest Christian beat its neighbor Westminster Christian 25-14, 25-14 in girls volleyball action Thursday.

Kaitlyn Murray led Harvest Christian (6-5) with 19 assists and Madison Pfister finished 8 kills.

Glenbard South d. Batavia 25-18, 25-20: Maddy Boyer led the attack for the Bulldogs (5-11) with 7 kills. Lauren Haefer had 7 kills and 7 digs and Ali Northrop finished with 3 blocks for the Bulldogs.

Glenbard South (6-9) was led by Maggie Blair with 11 kills, 2 blocks and 2 aces, Beth Kohl with 10 kills, Sadie Camfield with 24 assists, and Kathleen Millett with 9 digs and 1 ace.

Crystal Lake Central d. Dundee-Crown 25-10, 25-11: Jenna Brown had 6 assists and 2 digs for the Chargers (1-12, 0-7) while Olivia Miller finished with 4 digs and 2 kills.

Crystal Lake South d. McHenry 25-19, 25-22: Jamie Maul led the defense for the Gators (3-4) with 11 digs. McKenzie Wilson added 13 assists and 2 aces for Crystal Lake South, while Amelia Reiter and Samantha Wesoly finished with 5 kills and 4 kills, respectively.

Cary-Grove d. Jacobs 19-25, 25-21, 25-10: Maggie Wallenberger had 13 kills while Tai Ramirez and Jacyln Poirier each finished with 6 for the Golden Eagles (4-8, 3-4). Jordyn Kelly led the defense for Jacobs with 25 digs.

Naperville North d. West Aurora 25-23, 17-25, 25-20: Sarah Kushner finished with 13 kills, 9 digs and 3 aces for Naperville North (9-1), Grace Selman added 34 assists and 7 digs, and Molly Russell had 19 digs.

West Aurora (11-5) was led by Kendra Battle with 8 kills, 3 aces, 4 blocks and 11 digs, Chloe Myers with 2 aces, 8 kills, and 2 digs, and Hannah Grove with 7 kills and 2 blocks.

Rosary d. Wheaton Academy 25-16, 25-6: Schuyler Williams had 5 kills, 3 assists and 5 digs for Wheaton Academy (4-6) and Abi Gum added 5 assists and 2 digs. Anna Hyde led the Wheaton Academy defense with 10 digs.