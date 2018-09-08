Chicago Bears need Nagy to be brilliant from start

hello

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, left, speaks to the media as general manager Ryan Pace looks on during an NFL football news conference Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill. (Tim Boyle/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

All that's expected of the Chicago Bears this year is a run at the Super Bowl.

Not much to ask of a rookie head coach.

Matt Nagy will be developing a quarterback, running the offense, managing the football team on game day and learning how to do his job from scratch.

So, yeah, it seems a bit unfair to demand so much of one man in one job at one time when he's never done it before.

But this is where the Bears are heading into Game 1 of the 2018 season, which begins in Green Bay on Sunday night.

GM Ryan Pace is in the fourth year of a rebuild, coming off a 5-win season that elicits universal praise for a program moving at a snail's pace.

Some insist he is still digging out from the previous regime, though you could count on one hand the players remaining from that front office, and in NFL years Pace has had more than enough time to put a Super Bowl-caliber team on the field.

The good news is Pace had made it known he has the perfect head coach, the perfect offense, the perfect quarterback and the perfect weapons around Mitch Trubisky.

Therefore, the Bears are supposed to be the Philadelphia Eagles and Carson Wentz of 2018.

Trubisky is expected to take huge steps forward and be one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

He is superb out of the pocket and on the move, and Nagy will undoubtedly scheme to take advantage of his throwing ability.

The offensive line, we have been told, is terrific.

The additions of Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Trey Burton and Anthony Miller have given Trubisky all he needs in 2018.

There's also the increased role for Tarik Cohen and the workhorse, Jordan Howard, so the Bears' offense should be dynamic.

Perhaps the best news for Nagy is Pace was able to retain Vic Fangio, who brings back a system and players he's familiar with, stability that Nagy will need as he finds out how fast he must manage an NFL game while all around him are losing their minds.

Fangio is a master of disguise and making life miserable for quarterbacks, and with Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith, the Bears should have a top two or three defense.

The Bears need playmakers and they have added several, something Pace has been slow to achieve through four draft classes and free-agent periods, but the gutsy move with Mack puts the Bears in a position to double their wins from 5 to 10 in 2018.

The NFL is an awful league where you simply don't need that many game-changers to win 10 games, but that hasn't happened in Chicago since Lovie Smith's final season (2012), and only twice in the last 11 years.

The Bears need three exceptional players on each side of the ball to reach the postseason, players who get you off the field on third down defensively, and keep you on the field on third down offensively.

Perhaps, Pace has finally done that.

If you believe the hype, the Bears should absolutely win 10 games and make the playoffs in 2018. Anything less would be a huge disappointment based on all we've heard from the Bears the last four years.

Still, it's a huge ask of a rookie NFL coach to take a 5-win team and vault past teams in the NFC North that defeated the Bears in all six division games one year ago.

Matt Nagy deserves a chance to figure it out, in spite of the pressure his GM has put on him with the constant beat of his publicity drums.

There will be growing pains, but if the Bears don't compete for a Super Bowl in 2018, it's unlikely it will be the coach's fault.

brozner@dailyherald.com

• Listen to Barry Rozner from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays on the Score's "Hit and Run" show at WSCR 670-AM and follow him @BarryRozner on Twitter.