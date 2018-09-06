Girls volleyball: Grayslake Central nets win over Grayslake North

hello

Cassidy Beshel slammed 8 kills, and Grayslake Central's girls volleyball team reached double digits in wins by outlasting host Grayslake North 25-20, 25-19 in the teams' Northern Lake County Conference opener Thursday night.

Beshel also had 6 digs, 1 block and 1 ace for the Rams (10-6). Grayslake Central also got contributions from Amber Moser (4 kills, 1 ace, 4 blocks), Elisa Koshy (3 kills, 3 aces, 19 assists, 1 block, 5 digs), Kate Bullman (4 blocks, 2 kills, 1 ace), Taylor Ford (2 aces, 5 digs), Abby Marassa (14 digs), Maya Schnitzler (5 digs) and Emily Friday (1 block).

"It was great to get our 10th win of the season and our first conference win against a much-improved, very tough Grayslake North team on their court," Grayslake Central coach Jason Janczak said. "Our girls did a great job of playing together as a team and were able to respond to all the adversity that North's quick offense threw at us. I'm very proud of all of our girls tonight as they rose to the challenge and found the way to win."

Grayslake North was led defensively by Jessica Pozezinski with 9 digs, Lexie Baker with 11 and Lindsey Diep with eight. Alyssa Gerzel had 8 kills for the Knights, while Pozezinski and Teagan Johnston each had four. Emmy Bonngiovanni tallied 4 solo block kills.

"There was a great crowd," Grayslake North coach Jim Sarver said.

Antioch d. Round Lake: Cenie Frieson hammered 11 kills and added 5 digs, and the visiting Sequoits won their Northern Lake County opener 25-21, 25-18.

Grace Weber had 3 kills for Antioch (5-1-1), while Lexi Mckillips contributed 2 kills and 2 blocks. Hannah Benes notched 7 digs for Antioch.

Lakes d. North Chicago: Abby Vanderwall had 6 aces and 6 digs, Ashley Smith added 5 kills, and the host Eagles won 25-2, 25-5 in their Northern Lake County Conference opener.

Lakes (7-4) also received 3 kills apiece from Paule Ceneac and Sara Smith. Meagan Blanchard had 2 digs, and Natalie Kaylor dished out 5 assists.

Wauconda d. Grant: Grant won the Northern Lake County opener 25-21, 15-25, 25-19.

Megan Mitchell led Grant with 12 kills on 50 hitting attempts. Courtney Levy had 21 digs and 2 service aces, Laurice Lavajo served 4 aces, and Grace Olszowka delivered 32 assists.