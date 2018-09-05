Former Blackhawk Ab McDonald dies at 82

Stan Mikita (21) and Ed Litzenberger hoist the Stanley Cup during ceremonies to honor the Blackhawks' 1961 Stanley Cup team in March 1996. Teammate Ab McDonald, third from right, died Tuesday at 82. Associated Press

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Ab McDonald died at 82 Tuesday night surrounded by his family, according to the team.

McDonald broke into the league with the Montreal Canadiens in 1957 and played four seasons with the Blackhawks starting in 1960, helping them win the 1961 Stanley Cup. He scored the Cup-winning goal in Game 6 vs. Detroit. A five-time All-Star, it was McDonald's fourth straight world championship after winning three in a row in Montreal.

"Ab McDonald was an important member of the Chicago Blackhawks family and will forever have a connection to the 1961 Stanley Cup Championship team. In addition to his many contributions on the ice throughout his 14-year National Hockey League career, Ab was very involved in the Blackhawks Alumni Association upon retirement and made it a priority to give back to the game that gave so much to him. The Blackhawks organization extends their deepest condolences to the entire McDonald family and all of Ab's friends and former teammates," the team said in a statement.

McDonald went on to play for Boston, Detroit, Pittsburgh and St. Louis. He scored 182 goals and registered 248 assists in 762 NHL games.

McDonald, who was born in Winnipeg, spent his last two seasons (1972 to 74) playing for Winnipeg in the newly formed Western Hockey Association. He scored the franchise's first goal Oct. 12, 1972, and finished with 70 points in 147 WHA games.

With the Hawks, McDonald composed one third of the "Scooter Line" with Ken Wharram and Stan Mikita. McDonald was eventually replaced on the line by Doug Mohns.

McDonald is survived by his wife, Pat, to whom he was married 60 years; five children; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandson.