Boys soccer: Elgin poised for breakout season

hello

Reasons why Martin Jimenez and Elgin soccer have been overlooked are open to debate, but there's no question the senior goalie and the Maroons are ready to emerge from the shadows.

The division domination of Tri-Cities programs always presented a road block to Upstate Eight Conference success for Elgin. But the fact is the 2017 River and Valley Division crowns were not owned by the four departing schools (Batavia, Geneva, St. Charles East and North).

Elgin and West Aurora are those respective defending champs and are favorites for the 2018 UEC crown which is now a 10-school race instead of two division sprints.

And yes, there isn't a tradition of post-season success at Elgin, but least people forget, the Maroons earned the No. 2 seed among last year's 19-school Streamwood sectional.

"That remains a sore spot because once again we didn't get a regional (title) but were so close," Jimenez said.

It was the third straight year Elgin fell short in a regional finale and roughly the fifth time historically despite the Maroons having double-digit victories in each of the last six seasons.

"(Assistant coach) John (McCreery) and I have worked to develop a culture of winning and for all we know, that (UEC River) title might be the most notable (Elgin boys soccer) achievement since the '80s," coach David Borg admitted. "So whether or not we have a target on our backs doesn't matter to us. We know we have a senior-laden group who still hunger for a regional and beyond, plus a conference repeat would probably be historic."

While Elgin scored from two to 9 goals in 16 matches, the opposition managed a max of two on five occasions -- two victories, one draw, and two of three defeats. One 2-1 setback was versus eventual fourth-place finisher St. Charles North and the other was Hampshire's regional title upset. That ended the Maroons' season with a respectable, but unsatisfying 15-3-3 record.

Without post-season attention, chalking up 8.5 shutouts and yielding 18 goals in 21 matches only translated to All-UEC River status. So Jimenez spent the summer taking part in keeper camps, collegiate showcases, and playing for the DeKalb County United amatuer team in order to hone his sills and raise his profile.

The result is interest from a variety of Division I to III programs and even a Brazilian club team.

All of which is no surprise to Borg.

"If he performs like we think he can, all-area and all-state honors should follow," Borg insisted. "At 6-6, he's a speciman, his lateral movement and jumping ability are off the charts. While he's passionate about the game, he's also a great student-athlete, all heart, and a very special guy who'd love to use the game to help his family."

To achieve that end Jimenez has had AP (advanced placement) classes throughout his high school coursework including literatue and language for his senior year.

"I've dreamt of being able to provide for my family one way or the other," Jimenez said. "I'm interested in international business, so the opportunity to combine playing and getting a degree are important, but I also know to take everything one day at a time. The season ahead of us is our immediate priority."

As for the challenge of succeding versus a significantly improved schedule, re-configured league, and in the post-season, Jimenez's approach is the same.

"Our goal every year is to win and show what we're capable of, but that starts with focusing on only our next opponent. If you get ahead of yourself, stuff can go south on you," Jimenez said. "I've got a really good defense in front of me, so I know there will be games I'm not too busy.

"In addition to communication being a key, I track the ball and run through scenarios in my mind so that I'm not caught just standing, but I'm always in a ready position," Jimenez explained.

With nine starters among 15 returnees Elgin is as ready as ever to be successful. Jimenez and fellow tri-captains Alx Kunick and Julian Garfias are the cornerstones of a stonewall defense that also includes Raul Huerta and Manny Ramirez. Eric Villa can shift between defense and the midfield where he works with Rafael Perez, Jesus Millan and Isaac Monroy.

Omar Lopez is expected to surpass his 29 goals and aim at the school single-season record of 36. He was tied for 36th in the state in point production with 69 based on 29 goals and 11 assists. The more foes lock in on the senior forward, the better the chances for scoring from Ola Ajayi, Eric Gomez and Luis Ramos.

"We are experienced, fast, big, and hungry with 15 guys back who saw significant action last year," Borg noted. "And our new guys fit in well and are all talented. So we know we control our own destiny. Our schedule is tougher on purpose, so we know we can't overlook anyone and get lazy."