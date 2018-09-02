Chicago White Sox feeling good after 8-0 romp over Red Sox

hello

Chicago White Sox's Daniel Palka, right, celebrates with third base coach Nick Capra after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Chicago.

The Chicago White Sox aren't going to the playoffs.

As a matter of fact, they've already locked up a sixth straight losing season.

It was hard to tell in the clubhouse after Sunday's 8-0 victory over the Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"In the second half, it's been a whole different team," outfielder Daniel Palka said. "Things are clicking more consistently. We're good, despite what the record (55-82) is."

Over their last seven games, the White Sox have gone 4-3 against the Red Sox and Yankees, who have the top two records in baseball.

The White Sox have won seven of 10 and 13 of their last 19.

"We're playing some good baseball as of late," Sox starter James Shields said after scattering 4 hits over 6 innings. "It shows what type of team this is going to be over the next several years."

The White Sox outhit the Red Sox 15-5. Tim Anderson and Palka hit solo home runs. Palka's came in the fourth inning off Boston reliever William Cuevas, and it was doubly special.

On a 1-0 pitch from Cuevas, Palka hammered a pitch to deep right field and the drive was ruled fair.

"I thought it was foul by 20 feet," Palka said with a smirk. "I rounded the bases and the bat boy went to give me a high-five. I said, 'Just give me the bat.' "

A review quickly overturned the home run, but Palka straightened out a 3-2 pitch from Cuevas for his 20th homer of the season.

"It was pretty fun," Palka said. "He kind of gave me the same pitch and I stayed back enough."

Castillo rejoins Sox:

Officially, Welington Castillo rejoined the White Sox on Sunday after being activated off the disabled list with right-shoulder inflammation.

The veteran catcher has been gone since May 23, when he was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Castillo was happy to return from the long layoff, and he'll be back behind the plate for Monday afternoon's game against the Detroit Tigers.

"It was a tough moment, honestly," Castillo said. "It was a moment nobody wants to be there. At the same time, it just happened. I just took it and went home, started working, never put my head down.

"But the best thing is that I'm here, everything is over. I'm happy to be here and I can't wait to get back on the field and do my job."

Was Castillo surprised he was suspended?

"I didn't not know, but that was in the past," he said. "I don't want to throw anybody under the bus, so I prefer not to talk about it."

Castillo, who is signed through next season, apologized to his teammates when he was first suspended.

"We are glad to have him back," manager Rick Renteria said. "He's obviously the guy that we wanted since the beginning of the winter last year. He brings a lot of experience, knowledge. He knows what he's doing. We'll gradually phase him in."