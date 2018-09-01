Rodon's stellar run ends in Chicago White Sox's loss to Red Sox

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon pauses during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Chicago.

Chris Sale didn't recognize many faces when he went over to visit the Chicago White Sox's clubhouse Friday, but he did run into Carlos Rodon.

"He's been looking good," said Sale, who was traded from the White Sox to Red Sox after the 2016 season. "He's taken a huge stride in the right direction. It will be interesting to see him carry that for the next few years. I know what he's got and what he can do and what he's capable of -- that's being one of the best pitchers on the planet."

Entering Saturday night's start against Boston at Guaranteed Rate Field, Rodon was 5-0 with a 1.84 ERA over his last 9 starts, which were all quality outings.

His run ended in a 6-1 loss to the Red Sox (94-43), who have the best record in baseball.

"I felt pretty good, felt like I threw the ball well," Rodon said after pitching 6⅓ innings and giving up 5 runs (4 earned) on 6 hits and 2 walks. "Those boys can hit on that other side, man. Tough game."

Rodon gave up solo home runs to Eduardo Nunez and Jackie Bradley Jr., but he was most upset with his wild throw to first base on a comebacker in the seventh inning.

"I airmailed it," Rodon said. "Nothing else to it. It's my fault. I just can't believe I did that, but I did it. You just have to turn the page."

White Sox hitters struck out 18 times against Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez and three relievers. Right fielder Avisail Garcia exited the game after the sixth inning with a sore right knee.

Confident Kopech:

Most outsiders expect the White Sox to be better next season and contend in 2020.

Michael Kopech, who joined the Sox's rotation on Aug. 21 and is 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA in 3 starts, believes the contending could arrive sooner than later.

"I think we're all pulling in the same direction, and it's a lot of fun to be a part of right now," Kopech said. "Since I've been here, we've been a winning team, and hopefully it stays that way for a long time."

The White Sox are 7-5 since Kopech came up from Class AAA Charlotte.

While he has shown the big fastball that made him one of the top prospects in baseball, Kopech's command has been equally impressive.

In 11 major-league innings, the 22-year-old righty has 1 walk.

"I'm not a guy that paints like some guys do, but to be able to stay in the zone or around the zone for the most part means a lot," Kopech said. "Keeping free bases unoccupied, that's big. You can't have too many free baserunners out there."

Hawk Day:

Before Sunday's game against the Red Sox, the White Sox will celebrate Ken "Hawk" Harrelson, who is retiring at the end of the season following a 33-year career in the TV broadcast booth.

The first 10,000 fans will receive a nesting doll, which features Harrelson as a player, front-office executive and broadcaster.

Former White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski will join Harrelson for the broadcast.