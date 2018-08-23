Scouting report White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park

hello

TV:

WGN Thursday; NBC Sports Chicago Friday-Sunday

Radio:

WGN 720-AM

Pitching matchups:

The White Sox's James Shields (5-14) vs. Matthew Boyd (7-11) Thursday at 12:10 p.m.; Reynaldo Lopez (4-9) vs. Michael Fulmer (3-9) Friday at 6:10 p.m.; Lucas Giolito (9-9) vs. Ryan Carpenter (1-1) Saturday at 1:10 p.m.; Michael Kopech (0-0) vs. Jordan Zimmermann (6-5) Sunday at 12:10 p.m.

At a glance:

The White Sox have won six of eight as they hit the road to face the Tigers and Yankees. The Sox won two of three at Detroit last week and are 3-9 vs. the Tigers this season. Shields is 1-7 with a 5.75 ERA away from home this year, His lone win was on Opening Day at Kansas City. Nicky Delmonico has homered in four of his last six games. Tim Anderson hit his 17th home run of the season Wednesday, matching his career high. The White Sox have homered in 14 straight games, their longest streak since May 14-29, 2012. Kopech makes his second major-league start Sunday.

Next:

New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Monday-Wednesday

-- Scot Gregor