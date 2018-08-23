Kopech might not have conquered, but he did impress

hello

Michael Kopech, here speaking at this year's SoxFest, impressed everyone Tuesday in his major league debut. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

White Sox rookie Michael Kopech worked two innings Tuesday against Minnesota before the rains came to Guaranteed Rate Field. His poise -- and high heat -- left everyone impressed. Associated Press

Pitch after pitch, Joe Mauer fouled off Michael Kopech fastballs in the high 90s, and yet Kopech kept coming with the heat.

After four foul balls, Kopech's fifth consecutive fastball finally struck out the 14-year veteran Mauer, stranding two runners on base in the second inning. It was a glimpse of what's to come for the White Sox's 22-year-old prized pitching prospect.

Making his major league debut Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, Kopech wasn't afraid to stare down a six-time All-Star and throw him exactly what everybody in the ballpark expected the young fireballer to throw.

"There was a lot of energy here," Twins manger Paul Molitor said. "Obviously the Sox fans are well aware of this guy and him being part of the future. I thought he handled it pretty well. He's got three good pitches that we saw."

Mauer proved to be the last batter Kopech faced. Rain poured down seemingly out of nowhere before the bottom of the inning could begin. Kopech did not return after a 52-minute rain delay.

But the 6-foot-3, 205-pound righty showed what he is capable of. In two complete innings, he threw 52 pitches, 35 for strikes, and struck out four. His fastball topped out at 98.5 mph, averaging 96.8 mph over two innings.

Kopech's teammates saw his abilities during spring training.

"He shoots the clock up," shortstop Tim Anderson said. "He throws hard and he's competitive. He's a different person on the mound."

White Sox fans had been anticipating Kopech's debut since he was acquired from the Red Sox -- along with second baseman Yoan Moncada, among others -- in exchange for Chris Sale on Dec. 6, 2016.

The consensus among White Sox players seems to be the same: It's about time.

"Finally," starting pitcher Carlos Rodon said.

"They did the right things and moved the right pieces to head in the right direction," Anderson said. "Hopefully we can bring something special to the South Side."

Molitor was impressed with Kopech. He said the Twins pulled together what video they could find of him, including some of his high school games -- which were only four years ago.

"You just try to get a look at what he looks like and get a feel for how he handles the running game," Molitor said. "Kind of like our guys that have been up here for the first time, I'm sure there was a little anxiousness there. I would imagine that, but I thought he handled it pretty well."

The buzz inside Guaranteed Rate Field was palpable leading up to Kopech's start. A ring of fans surrounded the bullpen to watch him warm up.

The Twins were aware of the young fireballer as much of baseball was. Outfielder Eddie Rosario singled on a breaking pitch in the first inning.

"That's another reason to hit a base hit, I don't want to be the first strikeout for this guy," Rosario said. "I think I'll see this guy a lot. He's got a really good fastball."

Rosario could be seeing Kopech for years to come. As for the first strikeout, that proved to be Twins third baseman Miguel Sano.

It could be the first of many.