Girls volleyball: BG tops St. Viator in three
Updated 8/22/2018 10:43 PM
Buffalo Grove's girls volleyball team split a pair of matches on Wednesday night at the Wheaton North tournament.
Glenbard West defeated the Bison 25-15, 25-11, but BG came back to edge St. Viator 25-12, 23-25, 27-25.
The Bison's Claire Ferriss put down 19 kills against St. Viator while teammate Shannon Coghanese added 8.
Setter Maggie Streckert handed out 30 assists and Gianna LoVerde collected 15 digs. Kristen Belias served 3 aces for BG which raised its overall record to 2-1.
Leyden defeats Streamwood: Senior outside hitter Destiny Corral (7 kills), senior libero Beatriz Verin (11 digs) and junior setter Jocelyn Escamilla (3 aces, 16 assists) helped lead the host Eagles to a 25-12, 25-13 nonconference win.
