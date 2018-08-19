White Sox's top pitching prospect Kopech to start Tuesday

Michael Kopech talks to the media during SoxFest at the Hilton Chicago. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Michael Kopech, come on up.

During Sunday's game against the Royals, the White Sox announced Kopech -- their No. 1 pitching prospect -- is going to be called up from Class AAA Charlotte and start Tuesday night's game against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The 22-year-old Kopech is 7-7 with a 3.70 ERA in 24 starts with Charlotte this season. In 126⅓ innings, the right-hander has 170 strikeouts.

Over his last 7 starts, Kopech has a 1.84 ERA, 59 strikeouts and only 4 walks in 44 innings.

Along with starting second baseman Yoan Moncada, minor-league outfielder Luis Alexander Basabe and minior-league relief pitcher Victor Diaz, Kopech was acquired in the Dec. 6 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Red Sox.

