Avi Garcia benched in Chicago White Sox's win

hello

Chicago White Sox's Nicky Delmonico, right, is greeted by Omar Narvaez (38) and Tim Anderson (7) after hitting a three-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Chicago.

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria has pulled Yoan Moncada, Leury Garcia and Tim Anderson from games this season for failing to hustle running the bases.

Renteria says he considers any physical ailments before he makes a decision to yank a player, which leads into Friday night's game against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Even though he has an ailing right knee, Avisail Garcia wants to keep playing, and the right fielder was in the starting lineup in the Sox's 9-3 victory.

After flying out in the first inning, Garcia was back in the field for the second. In the top of the third, Leury Garcia replaced him in right.

"I told him, 'You certainly looked like something was bothering you,' " Renteria said. "He said, 'I felt it click when I came out of the box.' I said, 'You understand you can still give me a better effort out of the box?'" He said, 'Yes, I understand that. I'm feeling this.'

"We addressed it a little bit. He'll be back in there tomorrow. He realizes he still feels he can give us a little better effort."

This isn't the first time Garcia has been flagged by Renteria. He was benched during a spring-training game in March for failing to run out a groundball.

Garcia said he is good with Renteria's decision Friday.

"I felt a click and I think I didn't run," Garcia said. "Even if I felt a click I can do a better effort if I want to play, and I want to play. That's why they took me out. I felt a click and I was a little bit scared about it, but I'm OK."

Nicky Delmonico sparked the win with a career-high 5 RBI, which included a 3-run homer in the White Sox's 7-run seventh inning.

Tim Anderson was 3-for-3 with 1 RBI and 2 stolen bases.

Castillo sighting:

Eligible to be activated on Aug. 23 from his 80-game suspension for a positive performance-enhancing drug test, Welington Castillo was back playing baseball Friday.

Castillo was Class AAA Charlotte's designated hitter, and he went 1-for-4 with a walk.

"Hopefully he's healthy and continues to be the same as it's been," manager Rick Renteria said. "He was managing all of our starters. We'll see how he's doing when he gets here and then we'll move forward."

Roster move:

Leury Garcia (hamstring) was activated off the disabled list Friday.

A versatile player, Garcia should be getting plenty of playing time with the White Sox starting a stretch of 20 straight games Friday night.

"You'll see him playing center (field), left, right, the infield," Rick Renteria said. "I'm sure we're going to get him in there and he'll have plenty of opportunities."