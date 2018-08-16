Nellie Fox AL championship ring on auction block

hello

Chicago White Sox fans interested in some vintage memorabilia need to act fast. The Lelands.com Invitational Auction closes Friday at 9 p.m.

The biggest item is Nellie Fox's White Sox American League Championship ring from 1959. As of late Thursday afternoon, there was a $14,265 bid for the keepsake.

Fox was the AL MVP in 1959, posting a .306/.380/.389 hitting line with 34 doubles, 6 triples, 2 home runs and 70 RBI while leading the Sox to a 94-60 record. The White Sox lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Fox played 14 seasons with the Sox and ranks second in franchise history with 2,470 hits and third with 2,115 games played.

The second baseman was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.

Fox passed away in 1975 at 47. The ring comes with a signed letter from the Fox family.

Lelands also is auctioning off five ticket stubs from the 1919 "Black Sox" World Series. Eight Sox players, including Shoeless Joe Jackson, were banned from baseball for life for throwing the Series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Thursday's bid for the World Series ticket stubs was $8,633.