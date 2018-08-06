 
Blackhawks

Blackhawks announced their NHL preseason broadcast schedule

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 8/6/2018 10:16 AM
  • Blackhawks fan Stephanie England, 20, of St. Charles was waiting for autographs at the 11th annual Blackhawks Convention in Chicago last month.

Here is a complete list of the broadcast schedule for all six of the Chicago Blackhawks preseason games in September:

Single-game tickets for the team's preseason games at the United Center are on sale at chicagoblackhawks.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

Blackhawks preseason

All times Central; home games in CAPS

Date: Opponent, time, TV/radio

Sept. 18: Columbus, 6 p.m., NBCSCH-Plus/ESPN 1000-AM

Sept. 20: Detroit, 6:30 p.m., WGN-TV/ESPN 1000-AM

Sept. 21: Ottawa, 6:30 p.m., NBCSCH/WGN 720-AM

Sept. 25: DETROIT, 7:30 p.m., NBCSCH-Plus/ESPN 1000-AM

Sept. 27: OTTAWA, 7:30 p.m., NBCSCH-Plus/WGN 720-AM

Sept. 29: COLUMBUS, 7 p.m., WGN-TV/TBA

