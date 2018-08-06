Blackhawks announced their NHL preseason broadcast schedule
Updated 8/6/2018 10:16 AM
hello
Here is a complete list of the broadcast schedule for all six of the Chicago Blackhawks preseason games in September:
Single-game tickets for the team's preseason games at the United Center are on sale at chicagoblackhawks.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.
Blackhawks preseason
All times Central; home games in CAPS
Date: Opponent, time, TV/radio
Sept. 18: Columbus, 6 p.m., NBCSCH-Plus/ESPN 1000-AM
Sept. 20: Detroit, 6:30 p.m., WGN-TV/ESPN 1000-AM
Sept. 21: Ottawa, 6:30 p.m., NBCSCH/WGN 720-AM
Sept. 25: DETROIT, 7:30 p.m., NBCSCH-Plus/ESPN 1000-AM
Sept. 27: OTTAWA, 7:30 p.m., NBCSCH-Plus/WGN 720-AM
Sept. 29: COLUMBUS, 7 p.m., WGN-TV/TBA
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.