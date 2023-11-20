 

Woman who died in head-on crash near Zion identified

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 11/20/2023 11:06 AM

Lake County authorities identified the person who died in a head-on crash Friday morning in Newport Township near Zion as a 55-year-old from Crystal Lake.

Kristi Doll died from blunt force injuries she suffered in the collision, the Lake County Coroner's Office said Monday.

 

Initially, officials said the crash victim was a woman from Burlington, Wisconsin. Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Monday that Doll also had a Wisconsin driver's license.

Authorities said Friday Doll was driving west on Route 173, about a half-mile west of Kilbourne Road, when she veered into the eastbound lanes for an unknown reason. Her Nissan Altima struck an eastbound Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 62-year-old man from Arlington Heights, around 8:45 a.m., according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Doll, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

The driver of an eastbound Tesla Y swerved to avoid the collision and drove into an embankment on the side of the road. She was uninjured, officials said.

