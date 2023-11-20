Glendale Heights police sergeant, wife dead in Homer Glen murder-suicide

A Glendale Heights police sergeant and his wife died in what authorities described as a murder-suicide in Homer Glen.

Glendale Heights police identified the victims as Sgt. Michael Huff and his wife, Jackie Huff, a former village employee.

"The village learned that Michael took his own life and the life of Jackie on Sunday evening ... in an apparent murder and suicide in their family home in Homer Glen," according to a statement on the Glendale Heights Police Department's Facebook page.

"This loss has left a deep void within the Village of Glendale Heights," the statement continued. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Michael and Jackie, and we extend our sincerest condolences during this incredibly difficult time."

At about 5:46 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 13600 block of Shannon Drive in Homer Glen for a report of shots fired, according to a statement from Will County sheriff's office.

A 911 caller reported she heard the homeowners arguing and then heard the sound of gunshots from inside the residence. When deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman on the kitchen floor covered in blood, the sheriff's office said.

Both had been shot and showed no signs of life.

A small caliber handgun was found in proximity to the man and woman, police said. Detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene.

According to the Glendale Heights police statement, Michael Huff worked for the village for 20 years.

"The Village of Glendale Heights and the Glendale Heights Police Department are working closely with the Will County Sheriff's Office on this incident," Glendale Heights police said.

• Shaw Local News Network contributed to this report.