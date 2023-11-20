Arlington Heights police, fire departments hosting Toys for Tots drives

The Arlington Heights police and fire departments are hosting Toys for Tots toy drives.

Police are teaming with the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve to collect new, unwrapped toys at the police station, 200 E. Sigwalt St., and village hall, 33 S. Arlington Heights Road. The campaign continues through Dec. 1.

The fire department is participating in Chicagoland Toys for Tots Toy Drive through Dec. 21 to help families in Arlington Heights Elementary School District 25.

New, unopened toys for donation can be dropped off at: Fire Station 1, 300 E. Sigwalt St.; Fire Station 2, 1150 N. Arlington Heights Road; Fire Station 3, 2000 S. Arlington Heights Road; Fire Station 4, 3030 N. Arlington Heights Road; and the Public Works Department, 222 N. Ridge Ave.