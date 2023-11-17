Victorian Christmas tradition continues in Libertyville

A Victorian Christmas returns to the historic Ansel B. Cook Home, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., in downtown Libertyville. The Libertyville Historical Society will welcome visitors to the first floor of the 1878 Cook Home until 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 after the village tree lighting and to both highly decorated floors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9. Visitors will experience Christmas finery added to the furnishings and artifacts throughout the home, which includes seven Italian marble fireplaces. A special exhibit of more than 40 books and images from "The Night Before Christmas" will be on display. Suggested donation for adults is $5; entrance is free for children. Visit libertyvillehistory.org/.