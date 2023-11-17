 

Images: Morton Arboretum's "Illumination" holiday lights show

 
John Starks
 
 
Updated 11/17/2023 4:03 PM

Morton Arboretum's "Illumination" holiday lights show in Lisle features 18 displays on a mile-long paved walking trail.

John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Treemagination" has moving designs projected on pine trees aat Morton Arboretum's "Illumination" holiday display.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Morton Arboretum's "Illumination" holiday display in Lisle features 18 displays on a mile-long paved walking trail.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Morton Arboretum's "Illumination" holiday display in Lisle features 18 displays on a mile-long paved walking trail where it ends with dancing light beams.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Ornament Hill" features an interactive button to control the lights at Morton Arboretum's "Illumination" lights display.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Golden Glade" is a winding trail through thousands of stand-up lights at Morton Arboretum.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Morton Arboretum's "Illumination" holiday display in Lisle features 18 displays on a mile-long paved walking trail.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Winter Radiance" features kinetic LED trall grasses at Morton Arboretum in Lisle.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Golden Glade" is a winding trail through thousands of stand-up lights at the Morton Arboretum.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Morton Arboretum's "Illumination" holiday display in Lisle features 18 displays on a mile-long paved walking trail, including "Festival of Lanterns."
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Morton Arboretum's "Illumination" holiday display in Lisle features 18 displays on a mile-long paved walking trail.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Morton Arboretum's "Illumination" holiday display in Lisle features 18 displays on a mile-long paved walking trail.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Morton Arboretum's "Illumination" holiday display in Lisle features 18 displays on a mile-long paved walking trail.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Morton Arboretum's "Illumination" holiday display in Lisle features 18 displays on a mile-long paved walking trail.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Morton Arboretum's "Illumination" holiday display in Lisle features 18 displays on a mile-long paved walking trail.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Morton Arboretum's "Illumination" holiday display in Lisle features 18 displays on a mile-long paved walking trail.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Morton Arboretum's "Illumination" holiday display in Lisle features 18 displays on a mile-long paved walking trail.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
