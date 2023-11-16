Mount Prospect shooting victim now facing drug and weapons charges

A Mount Prospect man who was shot in the leg Sunday evening during an apparent robbery attempt outside his home, is now facing drug and weapons charges himself.

Mount Prospect police said David W. Orlowski, 43, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia, following an investigation into the shooting on the 100 block of North Maple Street.

Police said they are still looking for two male suspects wanted in connection with Orlowski's shooting.

According to police, Orlowski was targeted by the two suspects who arrived at his home at about 7:20 p.m. One of the suspects approached Orlowski at his door, while a second man stood in the driveway.

Following a brief confrontation outside the home, Orlowski was shot in the leg by one of the men. Both men fled south on Maple Street in a dark-colored SUV.

Police were notified by neighbors who heard Orlowski shouting for help. Police said officers entered Orlowski's home to check for any additional victims or the offenders and discovered the marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash, as well as a handgun that was later determined to be stolen.

Orlowski was released after a pretrial detention hearing Wednesday at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows. His next court date is slated for Dec. 15.