Learn about 'Putin's War' at MCC expert series

McHenry County College's "Experts & Insights" series will continue on Thursday, Nov. 16, with "Putin's War," by Ribhi Salhi, a faculty member in the college's political science department.

In early 2022, the Putin regime cited security concerns to take military action against Ukraine. Learn more about this conflict: Russian ambitions, Moscow's fears of Western domination, and the idea of proxy war. He also will discuss expected scenarios, where the U.S. stands, and whether China has interest in modeling the same war against Taiwan.

It will be at 6 p.m. in the Luecht Auditorium, Building B, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake. It is free; register at www.mchenry.edu/experts/.