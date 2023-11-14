Cary woman convicted of aggravated battery for beating her mother

A woman from Cary has been found guilty of beating her mother, breaking the woman's eye socket.

A Kane County jury found Rebecca L. Wise, 38, guilty of aggravated domestic battery -- great bodily harm and aggravated battery -- victim 60 years or older, the Kane County state's attorney's office announced Tuesday.

The trial was Nov. 6 and 7.

On Nov. 22, 2022, Wise entered her mother's home in Huntley and kicked her mother in the face, breaking an eye socket.

Wise's next court date on the battery case is Dec. 13 for sentencing. She could be sentenced to probation or up to seven years in prison.

She still faces a misdemeanor charge alleging she violated an order of protection, according to Kane County court records. That case was filed Dec. 5, 2022.

Wise lives in the 200 block of North First Street.