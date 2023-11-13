McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge dead after falling ill at courthouse Monday

Judge Michael E. Coppedge listens as a victim's impact statement is read during a sentencing hearing last year. Rob Dicker for Shaw Local News Network

McHenry County Associate Judge Micheal Coppedge, described by colleagues as courteous, brilliant and honorable, died Monday morning after falling ill in his chambers at the courthouse in Woodstock.