 

McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge dead after falling ill at courthouse Monday

  • Judge Michael E. Coppedge listens as a victim's impact statement is read during a sentencing hearing last year.

    Judge Michael E. Coppedge listens as a victim's impact statement is read during a sentencing hearing last year. Rob Dicker for Shaw Local News Network

 
By Amanda Marrazzo
Shaw Local News Network
Updated 11/13/2023 4:04 PM

McHenry County Associate Judge Micheal Coppedge, described by colleagues as courteous, brilliant and honorable, died Monday morning after falling ill in his chambers at the courthouse in Woodstock.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 